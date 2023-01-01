Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Galaxy A23 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

54 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 10
62 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (361K versus 223K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (38:04 vs 35:02 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 678 and 362 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
Galaxy A23 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time 35.4 ms 22 ms
Contrast 2464:1 1442:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10
481 nits
Galaxy A23 5G +6%
511 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +1%
83.5%
Galaxy A23 5G
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
362
Galaxy A23 5G +87%
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1306
Galaxy A23 5G +50%
1955
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
223362
Galaxy A23 5G +62%
361948
CPU 64389 119509
GPU 37614 82149
Memory 43010 57231
UX 66886 96771
Total score 223362 361948
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.3 °C 43.9 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1197
Web score - 9028
Video editing - 4802
Photo editing - 20705
Data manipulation - 8486
Writing score - 13338
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:59 hr 13:53 hr
Watching video 11:32 hr 14:37 hr
Gaming 06:07 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 140 hr 134 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10
35:02 hr
Galaxy A23 5G +9%
38:04 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (127th and 51st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 10 +3%
88.9 dB
Galaxy A23 5G
85.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 August 2022
Release date August 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) - 1.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 22 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.

