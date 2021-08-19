Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Galaxy A30s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30s
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Samsung Galaxy A30s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (356K versus 197K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1933 MHz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Galaxy A30s

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
478 nits
Galaxy A30s +4%
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Galaxy A30s +2%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Samsung Galaxy A30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 +38%
365
Galaxy A30s
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +32%
1297
Galaxy A30s
981
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
197760
Galaxy A30s +80%
356661
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10
46:37 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 10
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Galaxy A30s
86.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 August 2019
Release date August 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.54 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Poco M3
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A32
6. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A30
7. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Huawei P30 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
9. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A31
10. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish