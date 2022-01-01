Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А33 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (35:02 vs 32:05 hours)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 219K)
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (727 against 474 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 366 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast 2464:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10
474 nits
Galaxy A33 5G +53%
727 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G68
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
361
Galaxy A33 5G +102%
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1285
Galaxy A33 5G +48%
1897
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
219980
Galaxy A33 5G +77%
388832
CPU 64389 102701
GPU 37614 109820
Memory 43010 71863
UX 66886 107363
Total score 219980 388832
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2258
PCMark 3.0 score - 10769
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 22.4 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:59 hr 10:26 hr
Watching video 11:32 hr 15:03 hr
Gaming 06:07 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 140 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10 +9%
35:02 hr
Galaxy A33 5G
32:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
88.9 dB
Galaxy A33 5G
88.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 March 2022
Release date August 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9T
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10C
6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52
8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S22
9. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish