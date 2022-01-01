Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy F12
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy F12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 142K)
- 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (481 against 404 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|81.9%
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2464:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 +33%
364
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +28%
1306
1018
|CPU
|72992
|43051
|GPU
|38573
|25691
|Memory
|46662
|36069
|UX
|64526
|36651
|Total score
|223696
|142524
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6240
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|22.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (26% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:13 hr
|2:40 hr
|Web browsing
|11:59 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:32 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:07 hr
|-
|Standby
|140 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.
