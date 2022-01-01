Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Galaxy F12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy F12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 142K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (481 against 404 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Galaxy F12

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.9%
Display tests
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 2464:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +19%
481 nits
Galaxy F12
404 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +2%
83.5%
Galaxy F12
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Samsung Galaxy F12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 +33%
364
Galaxy F12
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +28%
1306
Galaxy F12
1018
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 +57%
223696
Galaxy F12
142524
CPU 72992 43051
GPU 38573 25691
Memory 46662 36069
UX 64526 36651
Total score 223696 142524
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 6240
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.0
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:59 hr -
Watching video 11:32 hr -
Gaming 06:07 hr -
Standby 140 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 10
35:02 hr
Galaxy F12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
88.9 dB
Galaxy F12
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 April 2021
Release date August 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

