Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy M11

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси М11
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Samsung Galaxy M11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 101K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (478 against 407 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Galaxy M11

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.4%
Response time - 40.5 ms
Contrast - 827:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +17%
478 nits
Galaxy M11
407 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +2%
83.5%
Galaxy M11
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Samsung Galaxy M11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 +139%
365
Galaxy M11
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +53%
1297
Galaxy M11
846
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 +94%
197760
Galaxy M11
101828
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Galaxy M11
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Galaxy M11
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10
46:37 hr
Galaxy M11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Galaxy M11
80.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 March 2020
Release date August 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
