Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.