Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.