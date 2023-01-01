Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 400 nits 780 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 87.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 239 Hz Response time 35.4 ms 10 ms Contrast 2464:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10 475 nits Galaxy S22 +81% 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Galaxy S22 +5% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1 OS size 22.4 GB 30.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 18 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:59 hr - Watching video 11:32 hr - Gaming 06:07 hr - Standby 140 hr - General battery life Redmi 10 35:02 hr Galaxy S22 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi 10 n/a Galaxy S22 119 Video quality Redmi 10 n/a Galaxy S22 116 Generic camera score Redmi 10 n/a Galaxy S22 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Galaxy S22 +1% 89.5 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced August 2021 February 2022 Release date August 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.