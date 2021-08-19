Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Tecno Camon 17 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Tecno Camon 17 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 17 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 20 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (357K versus 219K)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 500 and 360 points

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.4% Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 10 474 nits Camon 17 Pro +5% 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Camon 17 Pro +1% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Tecno Camon 17 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 360 Camon 17 Pro +39% 500 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1292 Camon 17 Pro +27% 1636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 219317 Camon 17 Pro +63% 357540 CPU 68321 93879 GPU 38368 101333 Memory 42589 68031 UX 71582 97518 Total score 219317 357540 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10 n/a Camon 17 Pro 1500 PCMark 3.0 score - 10452 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 HIOS 7.6 OS size 22.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Camon 17 Pro n/a

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced August 2021 May 2021 Release date August 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 17 Pro. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.