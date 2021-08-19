Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Tecno Camon 18 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Tecno Camon 18 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 19 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 219K)

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (547 against 474 nits)

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.8% Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 10 474 nits Camon 18 +15% 547 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Camon 18 +2% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD - Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 360 Camon 18 +3% 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1292 Camon 18 +4% 1348 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 219317 Camon 18 +15% 251875 CPU 68321 68485 GPU 38368 57284 Memory 42589 47185 UX 71582 81282 Total score 219317 251875

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 HIOS 8.0 OS size 22.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Camon 18 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced August 2021 October 2021 Release date August 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18.