Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Tecno Camon 18P VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Tecno Camon 18P Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 18P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Reverse charging feature

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 19 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 203K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (547 against 474 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 359 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.8% Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 10 474 nits Camon 18P +15% 547 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Camon 18P +2% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Tecno Camon 18P in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 359 Camon 18P +51% 541 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1284 Camon 18P +46% 1874 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 203717 Camon 18P +71% 347974 CPU 47291 - GPU 53247 - Memory 39856 - UX 65294 - Total score 203717 347974

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 HIOS 8.0 OS size 22.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 1.7x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No - 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Camon 18P n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 October 2021 Release date August 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18P. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.