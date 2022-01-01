Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Camon 18P – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Tecno Camon 18P

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Tecno Camon 18P

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 18P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 203K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (547 against 474 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 359 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Camon 18P

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 2464:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
474 nits
Camon 18P +15%
547 nits
Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Camon 18P +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Tecno Camon 18P in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
359
Camon 18P +51%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1284
Camon 18P +46%
1874
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
203717
Camon 18P +71%
347974
CPU 47291 -
GPU 53247 -
Memory 39856 -
UX 65294 -
Total score 203717 347974
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 HIOS 8.0
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Camon 18P
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Camon 18P
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10
46:37 hr
Camon 18P
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.7x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
88.9 dB
Camon 18P
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 October 2021
Release date August 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18P. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.

