Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 23 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 219K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- The phone is 10-months newer
- 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 512 and 362 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|88.2%
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2464:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
362
Camon 19 Pro +41%
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
Camon 19 Pro +35%
1745
|CPU
|67785
|90492
|GPU
|38298
|83318
|Memory
|50109
|68307
|UX
|62642
|102996
|Total score
|219638
|346086
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1182
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9202
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|HIOS 8.6
|OS size
|22.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (26% in 30 min)
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:13 hr
|1:28 hr
|Web browsing
|11:59 hr
|11:21 hr
|Watching video
|11:32 hr
|13:31 hr
|Gaming
|06:07 hr
|05:51 hr
|Standby
|140 hr
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|June 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.
