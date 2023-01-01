Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Tecno Camon 19 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Weighs 23 grams less

Weighs 23 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 219K)

58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 219K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1 The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 512 and 362 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price Tecno Camon 19 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 88.2% Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10 481 nits Camon 19 Pro 481 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Camon 19 Pro +6% 88.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 HIOS 8.6 OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:59 hr 11:21 hr Watching video 11:32 hr 13:31 hr Gaming 06:07 hr 05:51 hr Standby 140 hr 127 hr General battery life Redmi 10 +2% 35:02 hr Camon 19 Pro 34:12 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (105th and 122nd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Camon 19 Pro n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 June 2022 Release date August 2021 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.