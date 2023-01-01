Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Camon 19 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 219K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 512 and 362 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Camon 19 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 88.2%
Display tests
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 2464:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10
481 nits
Camon 19 Pro
481 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Camon 19 Pro +6%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Tecno Camon 19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
362
Camon 19 Pro +41%
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1296
Camon 19 Pro +35%
1745
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
219638
Camon 19 Pro +58%
346086
CPU 67785 90492
GPU 38298 83318
Memory 50109 68307
UX 62642 102996
Total score 219638 346086
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1182
PCMark 3.0 score - 9202
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 HIOS 8.6
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:59 hr 11:21 hr
Watching video 11:32 hr 13:31 hr
Gaming 06:07 hr 05:51 hr
Standby 140 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10 +2%
35:02 hr
Camon 19 Pro
34:12 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (105th and 122nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
88.9 dB
Camon 19 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 June 2022
Release date August 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

