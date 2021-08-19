Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Tecno Phantom X VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Tecno Phantom X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Stereo speakers

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 20 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 219K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 502 and 360 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 91.3% Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 10 +6% 474 nits Phantom X 447 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Phantom X +9% 91.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 360 Phantom X +39% 502 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1292 Phantom X +27% 1646 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 219317 Phantom X +63% 358480 CPU 68321 94218 GPU 38368 101671 Memory 42589 69897 UX 71582 95887 Total score 219317 358480

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 HIOS 7.6 OS size 22.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Phantom X n/a

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced August 2021 June 2021 Release date August 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.