Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 219K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 502 and 360 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Phantom X

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 91.3%
Display tests
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 2464:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +6%
474 nits
Phantom X
447 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Phantom X +9%
91.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
360
Phantom X +39%
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1292
Phantom X +27%
1646
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
219317
Phantom X +63%
358480
CPU 68321 94218
GPU 38368 101671
Memory 42589 69897
UX 71582 95887
Total score 219317 358480
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 HIOS 7.6
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10 +14%
16:46 hr
Phantom X
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Phantom X +25%
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +24%
46:37 hr
Phantom X
37:37 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (42nd and 82nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
88.9 dB
Phantom X
n/a

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced August 2021 June 2021
Release date August 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.

