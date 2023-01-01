Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Tecno Pova 4 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Tecno Pova 4 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Tecno Pova 4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 58% higher pixel density (405 vs 257 PPI)

58% higher pixel density (405 vs 257 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Weighs 32 grams less

Weighs 32 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (381K versus 219K)

74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (381K versus 219K) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 362 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 257 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.9% Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10 481 nits Pova 4 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 213 g (7.51 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Pova 4 +2% 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD - Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 HiOS 8.6 OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:13 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:59 hr - Watching video 11:32 hr - Gaming 06:07 hr - Standby 140 hr - General battery life Redmi 10 35:02 hr Pova 4 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Pova 4 n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 October 2022 Release date August 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 4. But if the display, software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.