Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs T1 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Vivo T1 5G

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Виво Т1 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Vivo T1 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 221K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 10
73
T1 5G
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 10
33
T1 5G
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 10
84
T1 5G
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 10
63
T1 5G
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 10
72
T1 5G
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 10
63
T1 5G
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
T1 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.9%
Display tests
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 2464:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
475 nits
T1 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
T1 5G
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Vivo T1 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
359
T1 5G
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1286
T1 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
221157
T1 5G +81%
401302
CPU 72992 119801
GPU 38573 97655
Memory 46662 71409
UX 64526 115693
Total score 221157 401302
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 12
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:07 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
T1 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
T1 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10
46:37 hr
T1 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
88.9 dB
T1 5G
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 February 2022
Release date August 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo T1 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro and Redmi 10
2. Redmi 9 and Redmi 10
3. Galaxy A12 and Redmi 10
4. Redmi Note 10 and Redmi 10
5. Realme 8 and Redmi 10
6. Redmi Note 11 and T1 5G
7. Poco M4 Pro 5G and T1 5G
8. iQOO Z3 and T1 5G
9. V23 5G and T1 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish