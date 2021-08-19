Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Vivo V17 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.