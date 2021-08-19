Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs V17 Neo – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Vivo V17 Neo

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Виво В17 Нео
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Vivo V17 Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Vivo V17 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (228K versus 197K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
V17 Neo

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
478 nits
V17 Neo
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
V17 Neo
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Vivo V17 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 +5%
365
V17 Neo
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +1%
1297
V17 Neo
1290
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
197760
V17 Neo +16%
228477
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
V17 Neo
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
V17 Neo
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10
46:37 hr
V17 Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 September 2019
Release date August 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

