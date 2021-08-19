Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Vivo Y20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Vivo Y20

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Виво Y20
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Vivo Y20

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Vivo Y20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 174K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Vivo Y20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +5%
478 nits
Vivo Y20
456 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +2%
83.5%
Vivo Y20
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Vivo Y20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 +45%
365
Vivo Y20
252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +4%
1297
Vivo Y20
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 +13%
197760
Vivo Y20
174616
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch 10.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) No
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Vivo Y20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Vivo Y20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10
46:37 hr
Vivo Y20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 August 2020
Release date August 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 175 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

