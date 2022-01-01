Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Vivo Y22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.