Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Vivo Y53s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 219K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.5% Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 10 +7% 477 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Vivo Y53s +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 359 Vivo Y53s +6% 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1289 Vivo Y53s +1% 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 219705 Vivo Y53s +12% 246022 CPU 68321 65039 GPU 38368 54320 Memory 42589 50917 UX 71582 76732 Total score 219705 246022

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 OriginOS 1.0 OS size 22.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 June 2021 Release date August 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.