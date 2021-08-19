Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs 11 Lite 5G NE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs 11 Lite 5G NE

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G NE
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (489K versus 191K)
  • Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (783 against 474 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
11 Lite 5G NE

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
474 nits
11 Lite 5G NE +65%
783 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
11 Lite 5G NE +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1000 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
359
11 Lite 5G NE +115%
772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1289
11 Lite 5G NE +119%
2819
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
191451
11 Lite 5G NE +156%
489870
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10 +22%
16:46 hr
11 Lite 5G NE
13:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
11 Lite 5G NE +39%
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +57%
46:37 hr
11 Lite 5G NE
29:55 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (37th and 95th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 September 2021
Release date August 2021 October 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
