Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Redmi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (127 vs 116 hours)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 33.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 191K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (592 against 474 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 658 and 359 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Mi 10T Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 42.2 ms
Contrast - 1377:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
474 nits
Mi 10T Lite +25%
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Mi 10T Lite +1%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
359
Mi 10T Lite +83%
658
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1289
Mi 10T Lite +55%
1995
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
191451
Mi 10T Lite +102%
386380
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Mi 10T Lite +18%
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10 +3%
13:00 hr
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +35%
46:37 hr
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (37th and 53rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi 10T Lite
91.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 September 2020
Release date August 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
