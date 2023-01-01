Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Mi 11 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Xiaomi Mi 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Shows 37% longer battery life (35:02 vs 25:31 hours)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 515 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 91.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10 475 nits Mi 11 +93% 919 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Mi 11 +9% 91.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 18 W 55 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (83% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:13 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:59 hr 07:45 hr Watching video 11:32 hr 10:58 hr Gaming 06:07 hr 03:56 hr Standby 140 hr 98 hr General battery life Redmi 10 +37% 35:02 hr Mi 11 25:31 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.3 Focal length 27 mm 27 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi 10 n/a Mi 11 127 Video quality Redmi 10 n/a Mi 11 107 Generic camera score Redmi 10 n/a Mi 11 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 24 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Mi 11 n/a

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced August 2021 December 2020 Release date August 2021 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.