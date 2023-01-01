Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Mi 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Mi 11

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Xiaomi Mi 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (35:02 vs 25:31 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (785K versus 218K)
  • Delivers 93% higher peak brightness (919 against 475 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 27% higher pixel density (515 vs 405 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 10
68
Mi 11
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 10
24
Mi 11
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 10
76
Mi 11
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 10
57
Mi 11
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 10
69
Mi 11
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 10
57
Mi 11
71

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Mi 11

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 91.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 2464:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10
475 nits
Mi 11 +93%
919 nits
Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Mi 11 +9%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 660
GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
359
Mi 11 +199%
1075
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1286
Mi 11 +169%
3461
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
218439
Mi 11 +260%
785614
CPU 67785 206267
GPU 38298 290773
Memory 50109 125989
UX 62642 163427
Total score 218439 785614
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi 11
5107
Max surface temperature 39.3 °C -
Stability - 91%
Graphics test - 30 FPS
Graphics score - 5107
PCMark 3.0
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi 11
12661
Web score - 11178
Video editing - 7615
Photo editing - 28312
Data manipulation - 9909
Writing score - 14806
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (83% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:59 hr 07:45 hr
Watching video 11:32 hr 10:58 hr
Gaming 06:07 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 140 hr 98 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10 +37%
35:02 hr
Mi 11
25:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.3
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi 11
127
Video quality
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi 11
107
Generic camera score
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi 11
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 10
88.9 dB
Mi 11
n/a

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced August 2021 December 2020
Release date August 2021 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

