Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Mi 8 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Xiaomi Mi 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Shows 48% longer battery life (127 vs 86 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 222K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (628 against 481 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845

42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 362 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price Xiaomi Mi 8 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9 PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.8% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 140.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time 35.4 ms 9 ms Contrast 2464:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi 10 481 nits Mi 8 +31% 628 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Mi 8 83.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 630 GPU clock 1000 MHz 710 MHz FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 362 Mi 8 +42% 515 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1296 Mi 8 +55% 2003 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 222355 Mi 8 +81% 402049 CPU 68321 106984 GPU 38368 157557 Memory 42589 48249 UX 71582 88154 Total score 222355 402049 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10 n/a Mi 8 1424 Stability - 78% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1424 PCMark 3.0 score - 8258 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12 OS size 22.4 GB 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 18 mm Pixel size - 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi 10 n/a Mi 8 105 Video quality Redmi 10 n/a Mi 8 88 Generic camera score Redmi 10 n/a Mi 8 99

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 +9% 88.9 dB Mi 8 81.2 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced August 2021 May 2018 Release date August 2021 June 2018 SAR (head) - 0.701 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.662 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the performance, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.