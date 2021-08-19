Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Mi 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (127 vs 86 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 222K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (628 against 481 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 362 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 10
74
Mi 8
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 10
34
Mi 8
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 10
84
Mi 8
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 10
64
Mi 8
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 10
73
Mi 8
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 10
65
Mi 8
61

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Mi 8

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast 2464:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
481 nits
Mi 8 +31%
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Mi 8
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 630
GPU clock 1000 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
362
Mi 8 +42%
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1296
Mi 8 +55%
2003
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
222355
Mi 8 +81%
402049
CPU 68321 106984
GPU 38368 157557
Memory 42589 48249
UX 71582 88154
Total score 222355 402049
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi 8
1424
Stability - 78%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1424
PCMark 3.0 score - 8258
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size 22.4 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10 +48%
16:46 hr
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Mi 8 +8%
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +107%
46:37 hr
Mi 8
22:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 18 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi 8
105
Video quality
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi 8
88
Generic camera score
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi 8
99

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10 +9%
88.9 dB
Mi 8
81.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced August 2021 May 2018
Release date August 2021 June 2018
SAR (head) - 0.701 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.662 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10. But if the performance, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.

