Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Mi A3

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (127 vs 101 hours)
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • 44% higher pixel density (405 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (478 against 367 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 10
76
Mi A3
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 10
34
Mi A3
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 10
84
Mi A3
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 10
64
Mi A3
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 10
73
Mi A3
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 10
65
Mi A3
58

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10 +30%
478 nits
Mi A3
367 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +1%
83.5%
Mi A3
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10 +20%
365
Mi A3
303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10 +15%
1297
Mi A3
1128
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
197760
Mi A3 +4%
206623
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10 +33%
16:46 hr
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Mi A3 +63%
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +52%
46:37 hr
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (36th and 79th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi A3
81.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 July 2019
Release date August 2021 August 2019
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Poco M3
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Samsung Galaxy A32
6. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Honor 10i
8. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi 9 Lite
9. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A51
10. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish