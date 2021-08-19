Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Mi Max 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Mi Max 3

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (127 vs 115 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 169K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 16% higher pixel density (405 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Mi Max 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 405 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 79.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 33.5 ms
Contrast - 1814:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
478 nits
Mi Max 3 +5%
500 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10 +5%
83.5%
Mi Max 3
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 509
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
365
Mi Max 3
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1297
Mi Max 3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10 +16%
197760
Mi Max 3
169863
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 11
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 2:16 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Mi Max 3 +7%
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Mi Max 3 +19%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +54%
46:37 hr
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (36th and 71st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED No
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 July 2018
Release date August 2021 July 2018
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 1.584 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco M3
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A32
6. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
9. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
10. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Samsung Galaxy A70

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish