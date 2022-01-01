Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Poco F3 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Xiaomi Poco F3 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco F3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Shows 11% longer battery life (127 vs 114 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 15 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 203K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (711 against 474 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price Xiaomi Poco F3 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 490 Hz Response time 35.4 ms 3 ms Contrast 2464:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi 10 474 nits Poco F3 +50% 711 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof - IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Poco F3 +3% 85.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi Poco F3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 650 GPU clock 1000 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 359 Poco F3 +177% 993 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1284 Poco F3 +171% 3476 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 203717 Poco F3 +237% 686184 CPU 47291 191033 GPU 53247 241988 Memory 39856 113029 UX 65294 145363 Total score 203717 686184 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10 n/a Poco F3 4189 Stability - 87% Graphics test - 25 FPS Graphics score - 4189 PCMark 3.0 score - 11747 AnTuTu Android Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OS size 22.4 GB 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.45 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 24 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Poco F3 +1% 89.4 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced August 2021 March 2021 Release date August 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.