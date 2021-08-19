Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Poco M4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 219K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 595 and 359 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.8% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests Response time 35.4 ms - Contrast 2464:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 10 477 nits Poco M4 Pro 5G +6% 508 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 83.5% Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 359 Poco M4 Pro 5G +66% 595 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 1289 Poco M4 Pro 5G +38% 1782 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 219705 Poco M4 Pro 5G +61% 354173 CPU 68321 104318 GPU 38368 83801 Memory 42589 69450 UX 71582 97449 Total score 219705 354173 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10 n/a Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 7 FPS Graphics score - 1232 PCMark 3.0 score - 8880 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5 OS size 22.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.45 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 88.9 dB Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 November 2021 Release date August 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.