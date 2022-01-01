Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.