Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Poco M5

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Xiaomi Poco M5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 219K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 546 and 361 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Poco M5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.6%
Display tests
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 2464:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10
474 nits
Poco M5
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.09 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Poco M5
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi Poco M5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
361
Poco M5 +51%
546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1285
Poco M5 +41%
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
219980
Poco M5 +61%
354893
CPU 64389 -
GPU 37614 -
Memory 43010 -
UX 66886 -
Total score 219980 354893
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10
n/a
Poco M5
1222
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1222
PCMark 3.0 score - 9252
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:13 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:59 hr -
Watching video 11:32 hr -
Gaming 06:07 hr -
Standby 140 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 10
35:02 hr
Poco M5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
88.9 dB
Poco M5
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 September 2022
Release date August 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (29.4%)
12 (70.6%)
Total votes: 17

