Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M5s, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5s
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (366K versus 220K)
  • Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (757 against 482 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 519 and 363 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Poco M5s

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
Response time 35.4 ms -
Contrast 2464:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10
482 nits
Poco M5s +57%
757 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160.46 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Poco M5s
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi Poco M5s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Mediatek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
363
Poco M5s +43%
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1305
Poco M5s +42%
1848
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
220246
Poco M5s +66%
366023
CPU 67785 97587
GPU 38298 100579
Memory 50109 67761
UX 62642 99310
Total score 220246 366023
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10
n/a
Poco M5s
1488
PCMark 3.0 score - 7962
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 22.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (26% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:59 hr 11:57 hr
Watching video 11:32 hr 13:25 hr
Gaming 06:07 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 140 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10 +1%
35:02 hr
Poco M5s
34:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
88.9 dB
Poco M5s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 September 2022
Release date August 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

