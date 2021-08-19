Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.