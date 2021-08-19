Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10 vs Poco X3 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Poco X3 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми 10
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (127 vs 112 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (555K versus 196K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (538 against 481 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 737 and 366 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10
vs
Poco X3 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 37.4 ms
Contrast - 995:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10
481 nits
Poco X3 Pro +12%
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10
83.5%
Poco X3 Pro +1%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 640
GPU clock 1000 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1037 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10
366
Poco X3 Pro +101%
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10
1315
Poco X3 Pro +97%
2591
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10
196635
Poco X3 Pro +183%
555748
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 26 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:13 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Poco X3 Pro +3%
17:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10 +13%
13:00 hr
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10 +43%
46:37 hr
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (33rd and 107th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5480 x 3648
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10
n/a
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 March 2021
Release date August 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi 10
2. Poco M3 and Redmi 10
3. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi 10
4. Galaxy A32 and Redmi 10
5. Redmi 9T and Redmi 10
6. Poco X3 NFC and Poco X3 Pro
7. iPhone 13 Pro and Poco X3 Pro
8. Realme 8 Pro and Poco X3 Pro
9. Poco X3 GT and Poco X3 Pro
10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Poco X3 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish