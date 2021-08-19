Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Pocophone F1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.