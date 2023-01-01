Xiaomi Redmi 10A vs Infinix Hot 20 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10A Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 99K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD TFT LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 83.6%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10A 81.1% Hot 20 +3% 83.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10A and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10A 132 Hot 20 +174% 362 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10A 470 Hot 20 +177% 1301 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10A 99946 Hot 20 +146% 245720 CPU 36221 65788 GPU 12894 59349 Memory 28781 43597 UX 21287 75209 Total score 99946 245720 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 3:25 hr 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 4 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 October 2022 Release date March 2022 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20 is definitely a better buy.