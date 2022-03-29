Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C21, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.