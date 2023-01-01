Xiaomi Redmi 10A vs Realme C30s VS Xiaomi Redmi 10A Realme C30s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Realme C30s, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10A Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Realme C30s More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 301 and 130 points

2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 301 and 130 points The phone is 6-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 82.1%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10A 81.1% Realme C30s +1% 82.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10A and Realme C30s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Unisoc SC9863A Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 650 MHz - FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10A 130 Realme C30s +132% 301 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10A 464 Realme C30s +67% 773 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10A +1% 98823 Realme C30s 97859 CPU 36221 25627 GPU 12894 13569 Memory 28781 30351 UX 21287 28993 Total score 98823 97859 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4, 6 GB 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI Go

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 3:25 hr 3:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 September 2022 Release date March 2022 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10A. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Realme C30s.