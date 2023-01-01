Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10A vs Realme C33 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10A vs Realme C33

Ксиаоми Редми 10А
VS
Оппо Реалми C33
Xiaomi Redmi 10A
Realme C33

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10A
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Realme C33
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 98K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 130 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10A
vs
Realme C33

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 82.1%

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10A
81.1%
Realme C33 +1%
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10A and Realme C33 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10A
130
Realme C33 +166%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10A
464
Realme C33 +186%
1328
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10A
98823
Realme C33 +111%
208090
CPU 36221 68272
GPU 12894 21829
Memory 28781 62343
UX 21287 57675
Total score 98823 208090
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6531
Video editing - 4761
Photo editing - 11470
Data manipulation - 5571
Writing score - 9450
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI S

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:25 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme C33 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9C or Xiaomi Redmi 10A
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10C or Xiaomi Redmi 10A
3. Realme C25s or Realme C33
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10C or Realme C33
5. Realme C30 or Realme C33
6. Oppo A17 or Realme C33
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish