Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10A
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Fingerprint scanner
- Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- 12% higher pixel density (301 vs 269 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 176 and 130 points
- Weighs 45 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
10
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|301 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|75.1%
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|-
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
130
Galaxy A01 +35%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
465
Galaxy A01 +75%
813
|CPU
|-
|33208
|GPU
|-
|14621
|Memory
|-
|17581
|UX
|-
|42870
|Total score
|-
|107400
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|-
|7.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|December 2019
|Release date
|March 2022
|February 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10A. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01.
