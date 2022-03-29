Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.