Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10A
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 176 and 132 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10A
vs
Galaxy A04e

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.8%

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10A
81.1%
Galaxy A04e +1%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10A and Samsung Galaxy A04e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10A
132
Galaxy A04e +33%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10A
470
Galaxy A04e +45%
682
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 36221 -
GPU 12894 -
Memory 28781 -
UX 21287 -
Total score 99276 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI Core 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:25 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 -
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 October 2022
Release date March 2022 November 2022
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A04e. It has a better display, performance, connectivity, and sound.

