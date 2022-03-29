Xiaomi Redmi 10A vs Samsung Galaxy A04e
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10A
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04e
- Modern USB Type-C port
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 7-months newer
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 176 and 132 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
13
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|81.8%
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
132
Galaxy A04e +33%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
470
Galaxy A04e +45%
682
|CPU
|36221
|-
|GPU
|12894
|-
|Memory
|28781
|-
|UX
|21287
|-
|Total score
|99276
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI Core 4.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:25 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|-
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|November 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A04e. It has a better display, performance, connectivity, and sound.
