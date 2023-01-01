Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10A vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10A vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Ксиаоми Редми 10А
VS
Самсунг Галакси А14 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10A
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 99K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10A
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 80.4%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10A
n/a
Galaxy A14 5G
523 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10A +1%
81.1%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10A and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10A
132
Galaxy A14 5G +305%
534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10A
470
Galaxy A14 5G +270%
1740
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10A
99946
Galaxy A14 5G +222%
321686
CPU 36221 76270
GPU 12894 80853
Memory 28781 72187
UX 21287 89679
Total score 99946 321686
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1197
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6114
Video editing - 5412
Photo editing - 13470
Data manipulation - 7025
Writing score - 9533
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 13
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI Core 5.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:25 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:01 hr
Watching video - 13:23 hr
Gaming - 06:12 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10A
n/a
Galaxy A14 5G
35:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 January 2023
Release date March 2022 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Русский