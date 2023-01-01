Xiaomi Redmi 10A vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 99K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|80.4%
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
132
Galaxy A14 5G +305%
534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
470
Galaxy A14 5G +270%
1740
|CPU
|36221
|76270
|GPU
|12894
|80853
|Memory
|28781
|72187
|UX
|21287
|89679
|Total score
|99946
|321686
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1197
|Web score
|-
|6114
|Video editing
|-
|5412
|Photo editing
|-
|13470
|Data manipulation
|-
|7025
|Writing score
|-
|9533
Memory
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI Core 5.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:25 hr
|2:22 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:01 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:23 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:12 hr
|Standby
|-
|109 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2022
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|0.56 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.28 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.
