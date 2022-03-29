Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.