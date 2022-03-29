Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10A vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 99K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10A
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 83%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10A
n/a
Galaxy A23
465 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10A
81.1%
Galaxy A23 +2%
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10A and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10A
132
Galaxy A23 +192%
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10A
470
Galaxy A23 +251%
1651
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10A
99276
Galaxy A23 +170%
268002
CPU 36221 81885
GPU 12894 48510
Memory 28781 64789
UX 21287 71783
Total score 99276 268002
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 439
PCMark 3.0 score - 7180
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 4.1
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:25 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:42 hr
Watching video - 12:41 hr
Gaming - 06:33 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10A
n/a
Galaxy A23
36:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 4 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

