Xiaomi Redmi 10A vs Samsung Galaxy A23
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 99K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
13
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
62
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|460 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|83%
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1114 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
132
Galaxy A23 +192%
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
470
Galaxy A23 +251%
1651
|CPU
|36221
|81885
|GPU
|12894
|48510
|Memory
|28781
|64789
|UX
|21287
|71783
|Total score
|99276
|268002
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|439
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7180
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:25 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:42 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:41 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:33 hr
|Standby
|-
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is definitely a better buy.
