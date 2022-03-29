Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.