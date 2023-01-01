Xiaomi Redmi 10A vs Tecno Spark Go 2023 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10A Tecno Spark Go 2023 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Tecno Spark Go 2023, which is powered by Mediatek Helio A22 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10A Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark Go 2023 Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 154 and 130 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 163.86 mm (6.45 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.51 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof No IPX2 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10A 81.1% Spark Go 2023 +4% 84%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10A and Tecno Spark Go 2023 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Mediatek Helio A22 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz 660 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10A 130 Spark Go 2023 +18% 154 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10A 465 Spark Go 2023 +20% 556 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10A 98342 Spark Go 2023 +1% 99177 CPU 36221 28014 GPU 12894 10364 Memory 28781 27936 UX 21287 33381 Total score 98342 99177 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 HIOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 3:25 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 January 2023 Release date March 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark Go 2023. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10A.