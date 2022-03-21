Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (237K versus 203K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.0
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 299 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • 46% higher pixel density (391 vs 268 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 430 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 98.2%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast 1217:1 1163:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C +5%
474 nits
Honor 50 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Honor 50 Lite +9%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C +25%
375
Honor 50 Lite
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C +31%
1599
Honor 50 Lite
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C +17%
237446
Honor 50 Lite
203639
CPU 82806 64585
GPU 41004 43668
Memory 51211 46864
UX 64425 50406
Total score 237446 203639
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10C +16%
443
Honor 50 Lite
382
Stability 94% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 443 382
PCMark 3.0 score 6607 6177
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 9 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Honor 50 Lite +12%
89.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 October 2021
Release date March 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50 Lite. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi 10C
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi 10C
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi 10C
4. Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10C
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Redmi 10C
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
7. Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
8. Oppo Realme 8 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
9. Oppo Realme 8i vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 20 vs Honor 50 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish