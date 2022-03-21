Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Nova Y61 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Huawei Nova Y61

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Хуавей Нова Y61
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Huawei Nova Y61

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Huawei Nova Y61, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (241K versus 205K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 379 and 171 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y61
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Nova Y61

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1217:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
481 nits
Nova Y61
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.28 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.94 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Nova Y61
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Huawei Nova Y61 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1114 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C +122%
379
Nova Y61
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C +65%
1621
Nova Y61
985
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C +17%
241428
Nova Y61
205640
CPU 82806 58875
GPU 41004 40728
Memory 51211 48545
UX 64425 57210
Total score 241428 205640
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 443 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6581 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Nova Y61
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 November 2022
Release date March 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 10C. It has a better performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10C and Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi 10C and Redmi Note 10S
3. Redmi 10C and Redmi 10
4. Redmi 10C and Poco C40
5. Nova Y61 and Galaxy A32
6. Nova Y61 and Galaxy A23 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish