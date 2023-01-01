Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Infinix Hot 20S VS Xiaomi Redmi 10C Infinix Hot 20S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 268 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (396 vs 268 PPI) 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 248K)

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 248K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 377 points

44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 377 points Weighs 21.3 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 - PPI 268 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1217:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10C 474 nits Hot 20S n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 168.7 g (5.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10C 82% Hot 20S +3% 84.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1114 MHz 950 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10C 377 Hot 20S +44% 541 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10C 1592 Hot 20S +17% 1865 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10C 248417 Hot 20S +37% 339663 CPU 84253 88551 GPU 37215 82077 Memory 67134 71861 UX 60881 98923 Total score 248417 339663 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10C 442 Hot 20S +161% 1155 Stability 97% 99% Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 442 1155 PCMark 3.0 score 6622 9278 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 XOS 12 OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 31 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10C 79.3 dB Hot 20S n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 October 2022 Release date March 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.