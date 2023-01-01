Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Hot 20S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Infinix Hot 20S

Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Infinix Hot 20S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 268 PPI)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 248K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 377 points
  • Weighs 21.3 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Hot 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 -
PPI 268 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1217:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Hot 20S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 168.7 g (5.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Hot 20S +3%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C
377
Hot 20S +44%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C
1592
Hot 20S +17%
1865
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C
248417
Hot 20S +37%
339663
CPU 84253 88551
GPU 37215 82077
Memory 67134 71861
UX 60881 98923
Total score 248417 339663
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10C
442
Hot 20S +161%
1155
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 442 1155
PCMark 3.0 score 6622 9278
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 12
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 31 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Hot 20S
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 October 2022
Release date March 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.

