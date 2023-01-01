Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Infinix Note 12 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10C Infinix Note 12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 47% higher pixel density (393 vs 268 PPI)

47% higher pixel density (393 vs 268 PPI) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.71 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 86% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1217:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10C 474 nits Note 12 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 184.5 g (6.51 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10C 82% Note 12 +5% 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10C +2% 377 Note 12 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10C +22% 1592 Note 12 1304 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10C 248417 Note 12 +4% 259573 CPU 84253 67799 GPU 37215 61958 Memory 67134 46943 UX 60881 82898 Total score 248417 259573 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10C 442 Note 12 +62% 716 Stability 97% - Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 442 716 PCMark 3.0 score 6622 7806 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.6 OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 28 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10C 79.3 dB Note 12 n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 April 2022 Release date March 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12. But if the performance, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10C.