Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Motorola Moto G32 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10C Motorola Moto G32 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 85.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1217:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10C 473 nits Moto G32 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 161.78 mm (6.37 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10C 82% Moto G32 +4% 85.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1114 MHz 1114 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10C +3% 377 Moto G32 367 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10C +6% 1589 Moto G32 1505 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10C 247352 Moto G32 +11% 274801 CPU 84253 84120 GPU 37215 91955 Memory 67134 51181 UX 60881 44909 Total score 247352 274801 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10C 442 Moto G32 +1% 447 Stability 97% 99% Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 442 447 PCMark 3.0 score 6622 6526 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size 9 GB 17.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10C 79.3 dB Moto G32 n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 July 2022 Release date March 2022 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G32 is definitely a better buy.