Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Nokia C2, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.