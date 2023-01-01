Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Nokia G11 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10C Nokia G11 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Nokia G11, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 173K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 377 and 310 points Reasons to consider the Nokia G11 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 81.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93% 95.2% PWM Not detected Not detected Response time 27 ms 41 ms Contrast 1217:1 947:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10C 473 nits Nokia G11 +2% 483 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10C 82% Nokia G11 81.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Nokia G11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Unisoc T606 Max. clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 1114 MHz 650 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10C +22% 377 Nokia G11 310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10C +44% 1589 Nokia G11 1103 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10C +42% 247352 Nokia G11 173761 CPU 84253 60336 GPU 37215 21576 Memory 67134 38104 UX 60881 53951 Total score 247352 173761 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10C +12% 442 Nokia G11 393 Stability 97% - Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 442 393 PCMark 3.0 score 6622 7594 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10C 79.3 dB Nokia G11 +4% 82.6 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 February 2022 Release date March 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.