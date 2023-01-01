Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Nokia G20 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10C Nokia G20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 114K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 114K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 18W fast charging

Supports 18W fast charging More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 377 and 179 points Reasons to consider the Nokia G20 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 10C Price Nokia G20 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 81.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93% 93.6% PWM Not detected 2500000 Hz Response time 27 ms 36.5 ms Contrast 1217:1 1102:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10C +7% 473 nits Nokia G20 443 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10C 82% Nokia G20 81.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1114 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10C +111% 377 Nokia G20 179 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10C +61% 1589 Nokia G20 985 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10C +116% 247352 Nokia G20 114449 CPU 84253 33109 GPU 37215 17441 Memory 67134 26297 UX 60881 37671 Total score 247352 114449 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10C 442 Nokia G20 n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 442 - PCMark 3.0 score 6622 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 9 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10C 79.3 dB Nokia G20 +2% 80.6 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 April 2021 Release date March 2022 May 2021 SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.