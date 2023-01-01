Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Nokia G22 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10C Nokia G22 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 164K)

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 377 and 314 points Reasons to consider the Nokia G22 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82% 81.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1217:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10C 473 nits Nokia G22 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10C +1% 82% Nokia G22 81.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Unisoc T606 Max. clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 1114 MHz 650 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10C +20% 377 Nokia G22 314 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10C +33% 1589 Nokia G22 1197 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10C +50% 247352 Nokia G22 164706 CPU 84253 - GPU 37215 - Memory 67134 - UX 60881 - Total score 247352 164706 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10C 442 Nokia G22 n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 442 - PCMark 3.0 score 6622 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 18 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10C 79.3 dB Nokia G22 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date March 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10C. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G22.